Peter Beardsley issues statement over 'unauthorised leaks' from Newcastle investigation

Peter Beardsley has issued a statement through his solicitors in response to "unauthorised leaks" from an investigation into his conduct.

Beardsley, Newcastle United's Under-23 coach, took a period of leave in January while the club investigated allegations of bullying and discrimination.

The Daily Mail this week reported that "several claims of unfair treatment" had been upheld.

Beardsley denies all the allegations, and Farleys, his solicitors, have responded to the latest reports with a statement from the former Newcastle and England forward.

The statement read: "Peter Beardsley is aware of media reports which result from unauthorised leaks.

"Peter Beardsley has no knowledge of the reported 'findings' of unfair treatment and discriminatory comments by him towards Newcastle United Football Club’s Under-23 players including Yasin Ben El-Mhanni.

"Peter Beardsley categorically denies the allegations.

"Peter Beardsley will not be making any further comment at the present time.

"Peter respectfully requests that his privacy and that of his family is respected.

"As Peter Beardsley’s legal representatives, we will be monitoring media and broadcasting coverage carefully."