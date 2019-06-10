Peter Beardsley ready to step back into spotlight following Newcastle United exit

Peter Beardsley’s set to step out of the shadows following his Newcastle United exit – for a charity football game.

Beardsley will take part in the fourth Pavel Cup along with a clutch of fellow former Newcastle United players, including Steve Howey, Steve Harper and Olivier Bernard. The 58-year-old left his position as Under-23 coach in March to “seek a new challenge”.

The year’s Pavel Cup, held annually in memory of the late United goalkeeper Pavel Srnicek, will be staged on July 7 at Dunston UTS (1pm kick-off).

Organiser Steve Wraith said: "The Pav Cup is something the lads look forward to, and that’s because Pavel holds a special place in our hearts.”

The Pavel Cup is raising money for the Sunshine Fund. Tickets are priced £8 for adults and £4 for children. Go to newcastlelegends.com for full details.