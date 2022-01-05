Philippe Coutinho of FC Barcelona. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have emerged as the “main candidate” to sign Barcelona outcast Phillipe Coutinho on loan this month, according to Todofichajes.

The Toon Army expected to have a busy January transfer window, and have been touted as a potential destination for the Brazilian for some time now.

It is understood that the Catalan club are keen on offloading the 29-year-old in the coming weeks to free up much needed space on their wage bill, while Todofichajes suggest that the player his eager to secure regular first team football to bolster his chances of being included in Brazil’s World Cup plans at the end of the year.

Here’s everything you need to know about Coutinho’s future and the Magpies’ reported interest...

Player’s stance

According to an update from Spanish publication Sport, Coutinho is “clear” in his belief that he can be a Premier League star once again should he return to England.

The South American was one of the top flight’s standout talents during his spell with Liverpool, and his performances on Merseyside were enough to earn him a £142 million move to Barcelona in 2018.

Sport also claim that Coutinho has come round to the idea of leaving Camp Nou in the coming weeks following talks with Barca chiefs over the Christmas period, and he is now willing to agree to an exit.

Arsenal and Liverpool links

Newcastle aren’t the only club being linked with a move for Coutinho.

In recent days, Goal’s Brazilian journalist Marcelo Hazan has suggested that the playmaker could in line for a sensational return to Anfield with Liverpool, an even more sensational linkup with Merseyside rivals Everton, or a stunning reunion with former Kop teammate Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

The Reds in particular are said to hold a “strong interest”.

Arguably the most persistent rumour surrounding Coutinho involves a possible loan move to Arsenal, with Sport once again weighing in on the matter to claim that the Emirates would be his preferred destination if given a choice.