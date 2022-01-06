Photos emerge of Kieran Trippier at St James's Park with Newcastle United signing imminent

The 31-year-old right-back has been a top transfer target for Eddie Howe’s side this January and they look to have secured his signature within the opening week of the transfer window for a reported £12million fee plus add-ons.

Trippier arrived on Tyneside on Wednesday to complete a medical and the formalities of his move from the La Liga champions.

And on Thursday, Trippier was seen to be pictured at St James's Park standing beside the pitch alongside his agency representative.

Twitter user @neymates posted the photo on Twitter with the caption: “Areet @trippier2.”

Trippier is set to wear the number 15 shirt for Newcastle and could be available to feature in the FA Cup third round match against Cambridge United on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Trippier is set to make his league debut for Newcastle against Watford on January 15 at St James’s Park.

Kieran Trippier of England celebrates scoring his team's fourth penalty in the penalty shoot out during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Colombia and England at Spartak Stadium on July 3, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

