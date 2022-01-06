Photos emerge of Kieran Trippier at St James's Park with Newcastle United signing imminent
Kieran Trippier has been spotted at St James’s Park with his arrival at Newcastle United set to be officially announced.
The 31-year-old right-back has been a top transfer target for Eddie Howe’s side this January and they look to have secured his signature within the opening week of the transfer window for a reported £12million fee plus add-ons.
Trippier arrived on Tyneside on Wednesday to complete a medical and the formalities of his move from the La Liga champions.
And on Thursday, Trippier was seen to be pictured at St James's Park standing beside the pitch alongside his agency representative.
Twitter user @neymates posted the photo on Twitter with the caption: “Areet @trippier2.”
Trippier is set to wear the number 15 shirt for Newcastle and could be available to feature in the FA Cup third round match against Cambridge United on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
Trippier is set to make his league debut for Newcastle against Watford on January 15 at St James’s Park.