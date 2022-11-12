Photos hint at new Newcastle United sponsorship deal as firms 'line up' to back club

Photographs have been published online of staff of Saudia, Saudi Arabia’s national airline, seemingly posing for publicity material in Newcastle. Saudia has long been suggested as a potential new sponsor for the club, which is 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund following last year’s takeover.

And another image has emerged of advertising hoardings at St James’s Park bearing Saudia’s name ahead of today’s Premier League home game against Chelsea.

United chief executive officer Darren Eales said last month: “When it comes to PIF’s investments, they invest globally in hundreds, if not thousands, of companies. From that alone, you’ve got the ability to have a door opening to a host of different conversations. I think that’s a huge advantage that we have.

"There’s going to be – and there already is – a line of companies that are excited to be part of this story.”