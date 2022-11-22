Photos suggesting Newcastle United’s latest St James’s Park upgrade emerge
Newcastle United’s work improving St James’s Park behind the scenes continues.
Since Newcastle’s takeover last October, there have been several small but significant changes at St James’s Park. It started with the removal of the Sports Direct signage around the ground and continued with the return of Shearer’s Bar, Alan Shearer’s statue being moved next to Sir Bobby Robson’s, the windows being cleaned for the first time in years and the concourse areas being revitalised.
An image doing the rounds on social media shows a skip outside the Platinum Club North entrance at St James’s Park filled with old carpets. It is understood that the Platinum Club is being refurbished during the World Cup break.
The Platinum Club is a premium seating area, offering central padded seating, a free matchday programme and improved bar and toilet facilities compared to the standard seating areas at the ground.
Most Popular
Newcastle’s next home match will be a friendly against La Liga side Rayo Vallecano on December 17 (12:30pm kick-off).