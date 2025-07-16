Newcastle United will not be forced into selling Alexander Isak this summer and are just a couple of moves away from completing a transfer masterstroke.

Isak’s future has dominated headlines in north London and Merseyside over the last couple of years. But the Swedish international remains a Newcastle United player and the club’s stance on his future remains unchanged, he is not for sale.

Liverpool fans on social media may say otherwise, but unless their club fork out a near world record fee this summer, then Isak will remain in the north east. Isak’s 23 goals in the Premier League last season was a tally beaten only by Mohamed Salah, whilst his strike in the Carabao Cup final against the Reds sealed Newcastle’s first major trophy in over 50 years - not bad for a season’s work.

Liverpool made an approach for Isak on Tuesday, but are yet to submit a concrete bid for the striker. And they have been forced to watch on as Newcastle United prepare to break their current transfer record to sign Hugo Ekitike.

Newcastle believe that Isak and Ekitike can play in the same team together and that signing Frenchman is not necessarily an admission that Isak is off elsewhere this summer. Instead, Newcastle’s interest in Ekitike could be viewed as the Magpies flexing their financial muscles ahead of their return to the Champions League.

Isak and Ekitike’s futures seem inextricably linked in a saga that will likely dominate the headlines over the next few days and whilst it seems unlikely that both will be playing their football at the same club next season, that isn’t necessarily an impossible situation. And it could happen at St James’ Park.

Do Liverpool hold any power in their Isak-Ekitike ‘power play’?

When news of Liverpool’s approach for Isak emerged on Tuesday, many people were quick to christen the move as a ‘power play’ from Liverpool to force Newcastle United to either sell them Isak, or reduce their interest in Ekitike. That certainly seemed to be the prevailing theory on social media as the story developed.

However, that theory always seemed flawed and instead, it was Newcastle United that had all the power in that situation. They have Isak under contract and are looking to add, in Ekitike, a player that has been on their radar for three years.

Liverpool, meanwhile, still had to either convince the Magpies to sell their prized asset or convince a player, that they have all but revealed to the world is their second choice option, to join them instead. Of course, the lure and pull of Liverpool will make it very challenging for Newcastle to ultimately convince Ekitike to pick them over a move to Merseyside, but it certainly isn’t impossible.

Ekitike has known for three years that he is admired by those at St James’ Park and in that time, Newcastle United have grown from an exciting project to a club that have consistently shown they are able to compete with the Premier League’s best. PIF meanwhile, according to the Telegraph , are ‘unflustered’ by Liverpool’s attempts to sign Isak and their interest in Ekitike.

Newcastle United have a golden opportunity this summer to show the world they are a big club both on and off the pitch.