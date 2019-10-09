NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - MAY 24: Jonas Gutierrez of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team's second goal with his team mates during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St James' Park on May 24, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

The points total every team has needed to avoid Premier League relegation since 1995 ranked – Newcastle United, Everton & Aston Villa take note

Eight points from eight games – Newcastle United, at this stage, look on course to hit the traditional Premier League safety target of a point per game (38).

By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 11:38 am
Updated Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 12:32 pm

But does that figure ring true?

We’ve looked at every season since the top flight went from 22 to 20 teams in 1995/96 and ranked how many points would have secured safety.

1. 2009/10 - 30

The lowest points total needed in a 20-team Premier League. West Ham got 35 in fourth bottom with 18th-placed Burnley only managing 30.

2. 2013/14 - 33

West Brom retained their Premier League status this year with 36 points, but Norwich City were third bottom on just 33.

3. 2017/18 - 33

Swansea City managed just 33 points as they dropped out of the Premier League - fourth bottom Southampton managed 36.

4. 2003/04 - 33

David Moyes & Wayne Rooney's Everton needed just 33 points to stay up in 03/04 - they managed to accumulate 39.

