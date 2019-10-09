The points total every team has needed to avoid Premier League relegation since 1995 ranked – Newcastle United, Everton & Aston Villa take note
Eight points from eight games – Newcastle United, at this stage, look on course to hit the traditional Premier League safety target of a point per game (38).
But does that figure ring true?
We’ve looked at every season since the top flight went from 22 to 20 teams in 1995/96 and ranked how many points would have secured safety.