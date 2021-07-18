Positive Joe Willock to Newcastle United update emerges as Leeds United pull out of goalkeeper deal

Separate Magpies teams travelled to York City and Harrogate Town as Steve Bruce eyes another season with the Tynesiders.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest stories doing the rounds:

Leeds United pull out of deal to sign Newcastle United stopper

Joe Willock of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Fulham and Newcastle United at Craven Cottage on May 23, 2021 in London, England.

Leeds United have decided to “pull the plug” on the signing of Freddie Woodman.

The 24-year-old Newcastle United goalkeeper is yet to make his senior debut for the Magpies.

Woodman joined the Magpie in 2013 from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

Instead, Woodman has spent the last few years on loan, with his latest spell coming with Swansea City.

Woodman reportedly rejected the move to Elland Road and Leeds have now they have “pulled the plug” on the deal, according to Football Insider.

Magpies confident of signing Joe Willock again

Newcastle United are reportedly confident of re-signing Joe Willock this summer.

The midfielder enjoyed a successful loan stint on Tyneside last season

Indeed, the 21-year-old midfielder had a superb second half of last season, scoring seven goals to help Steve Bruce’s side fight off relegation and survive in the Premier League.

Newcastle United are now said to be optimistic about their chances of landing Willock on loan again in this transfer window, according to football.london.

That’s after the imminent arrival of midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga to Arsenal which means Willock could be pushed further down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium under Mikel Arteta

