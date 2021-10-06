Here, we round up all the latest stories regarding Newcastle United:

Praise heaped on Newcastle loanee

Lewis Cass has quietly impressed whilst on loan at Port Vale this season.

Lewis Cass has been impressing whilst on loan at Port Vale (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Since joining, Cass has become a first-team regular at The Valiants who currently sit in third in League Two.

Last night, Vale were victorious in the Papa John’s Trophy, courtesy of a 93rd minute winner which was set up by Cass.

Vale assistant manager Andrew Crosby was full of praise for the loanee last night:

“The cross in the end [for the winner came] from Cassy.”

“He has done that a few times now, going to positions high up the pitch as that wide centre-back and put a good ball in the box.” Crosby said.

“A tough night for defenders having to make a decision right in front of your own goalkeeper with 20 seconds left and obviously they swung at a few and missed.

“Thankfully, it has gone in the back of the corner [of the goal].“

Injury expert gives Willock update

Joe Willock limped off against Wolves on Saturday with Steve Bruce saying after the game that he had suffered a hip-injury, describing it as a ‘sore one’.

Injury expert Ben Dinnery has spoken about the injury Willock picked up and he doesn’t believe Newcastle’s only summer signing will be kept out of action for too long.

“Fingers crossed, this will not be very serious,”

“It was just the impact on the point of that hip. It can be very, very painful with the bruising around there.” Dinnery told Football Insider.

“That can restrict mobility and movement, which we saw when he was unable to continue against Wolves.

“But I’m pretty confident those scans will come back as nothing too serious.

“In the next few days, he will loosen up. Hopefully, we will see him back on the training pitches and ready in time for game week eight.”

Newcastle host Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League game after the international break.

