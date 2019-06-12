Premier League 2019/20 fixture leak: Newcastle United's opening game revealed?

It's an annual occurrence that in the run up to the official announcement of the Premier League's fixtures, there's a 'leak' - this year is no different.

Social media has blown up this morning after a list of the supposed top flight games for the opening weekend, source unknown, was published.

The leaked picture doing the rounds on social media shows Newcastle United making a trip to Goodison Park on the opening weekend.

Will it turn out to be true? These kind of things rarely, if ever, are, but they certainly get people talking ahead of the much-anticipated release.

Newcastle United's full fixture will officially be announced by the Premier League at 9am tomorrow.

According to the leaked image United will face an opening day trip to Everton and Goodison Park, a place where they claimed a creditable 1-1 draw thanks to Salomon Rondon's strike.

Elsewhere, Tottenham will open the new season with a Saturday lunchtime kick-off against newly-promoted Norwich City.

Chelsea travel to Southampton, West Ham to Watford, new boys Sheffield United head to Bournemouth while Crystal Palace host Arsenal.

Premier League runners up Liverpool go to Turf Moor and Burnley, apparently live on BT Sport, with the first Sunday of the new season hosting Manchester United v Brighton and Aston Villa v Leicester City. Champions Manchester City take on Wolves on the Monday evening.

Caution must be urged, of course, especially given TV companies are unlikely to have yet agreed which games they will show, so, as expected, this could turn out to be pure fantasy.

See the Gazette website tomorrow morning for the REAL Newcastle United fixtures, in full.