Scroll down and click through the pages to see how likely each team is to be win the Premier League title this season - and where Newcastle United rank among their rivals:

1. Sheffield United 2500/1 Getty Buy a Photo

2. Norwich City 2500/1 Getty Buy a Photo

3. Burnley 1500/1 Getty Buy a Photo

4. Brighton & Hove Albion 1500/1 Getty Buy a Photo

View more