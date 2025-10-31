Newcastle United always draw big crowds, but how do they compare to their Premier League rivals?

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a mixed start to the season for Newcastle United, but there’s still plenty for supporters to get excited about.

Another Champions League campaign and a 2-0 win over Tottenham to extend their EFL Cup title defence have caused a serious buzz, but the Magpies are yet to truly get going in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s 2-1 win over Fulham was just their third in the league this season, and only served to lift them to 12th in the table. But at this early stage, that means Newcastle trail Bournemouth all the way up in second by just six points, so plenty can change with a couple of good results.

And regardless, Newcastle have attracted a healthy average attendance of 52,183 in the Premier League so far this season, which is almost identical to 2024/25 (52,187) and up 300 from 2023/24 (52,153).

But how do those numbers compare to the rest of the Premier League? Check out the gallery below to find out.

Your next Newcastle United read: Eddie Howe's Carabao Cup gamble pays off as NUFC turn to West Ham