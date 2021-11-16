Premier League chief set to resign amid backlash following Newcastle United's Saudi-led takeover - according to reports
Premier League chairman Gary Hoffman is reportedly set to resign from his role this week.
Hoffman was only named as chairman of the Premier League in April 2020, however, reports from Sky News today suggest he is set to resign this week.
The news comes amid backlash from Premier League clubs regarding the Saudi-led £305m takeover of Newcastle United that was completed last month.
An ‘extraordinary’ meeting between the league and the other 19 clubs took place immediately following the news, with the Premier League reportedly asked why the protracted takeover was eventually passed.
The report also suggests that senior officials at some clubs believe Hoffman had been ‘unfairly left to carry the can over the Newcastle deal’.
A wide-ranging review of English football, overseen by former Sports Minister Tracey Crouch, is also expected to be published next week.
There is a possibility that Hoffman could stay in his role if persuaded by enough clubs, however, that outcome has been described as ‘slim’.