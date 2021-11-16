Hoffman was only named as chairman of the Premier League in April 2020, however, reports from Sky News today suggest he is set to resign this week.

The news comes amid backlash from Premier League clubs regarding the Saudi-led £305m takeover of Newcastle United that was completed last month.

An ‘extraordinary’ meeting between the league and the other 19 clubs took place immediately following the news, with the Premier League reportedly asked why the protracted takeover was eventually passed.

Premier League chairman Gary Hoffman is set to resign from his role this week - according to reports (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The report also suggests that senior officials at some clubs believe Hoffman had been ‘unfairly left to carry the can over the Newcastle deal’.

A wide-ranging review of English football, overseen by former Sports Minister Tracey Crouch, is also expected to be published next week.

There is a possibility that Hoffman could stay in his role if persuaded by enough clubs, however, that outcome has been described as ‘slim’.

