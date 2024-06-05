Premier League club issue official statement confirming player's departure after Newcastle United offer
Adarabioyo is set to join Chelsea as a free agent after accepting a contract offer from the West London club. This comes after Newcastle United had previously offered the 26-year-old a contract.
Chelsea have swooped in and agreed a lucrative deal for the former Manchester City man, who arrived for his medical on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Fulham released a statement confirming Adarabioyo’s imminent departure as a free agent.
“The Club can confirm that Marek Rodák and Tosin will depart Fulham upon the expiry of their respective contracts at the end of this month,” the statement read.
“Tosin joined the Club on deadline day at the start of the 2020/21 season, and quickly established himself as a key member of Scott Parker’s side.
“While that campaign ended in disappointment, the following year was far more prosperous, with Tosin named in the PFA & EFL Teams of the Season as Fulham won the league. He continued to be a regular presence in our backline as the team comfortably secured Premier League safety in each of the subsequent two campaigns.
“Tosin also chipped in with his share of goals, scoring five times in his 132 matches.”
With Newcastle set to miss out on Adarabioyo, they are looking to complete a free transfer of Lloyd Kelly following the defender’s release from AFC Bournemouth. Kelly previously worked with Magpies boss Eddie Howe at the Vitality Stadium and he is expected to be the club’s first summer addition after Lewis Hall’s loan move from Chelsea becomes permanent.
