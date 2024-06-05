Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: Fulham have confirmed Tosin Adarabioyo departure amid Newcastle United and Chelsea offers.

Fulham have confirmed the release of Tosin Adarabioyo as the defender has his medical at Chelsea.

Adarabioyo is set to join Chelsea as a free agent after accepting a contract offer from the West London club. This comes after Newcastle United had previously offered the 26-year-old a contract.

Chelsea have swooped in and agreed a lucrative deal for the former Manchester City man, who arrived for his medical on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Fulham released a statement confirming Adarabioyo’s imminent departure as a free agent.

“The Club can confirm that Marek Rodák and Tosin will depart Fulham upon the expiry of their respective contracts at the end of this month,” the statement read.

“Tosin joined the Club on deadline day at the start of the 2020/21 season, and quickly established himself as a key member of Scott Parker’s side.

“While that campaign ended in disappointment, the following year was far more prosperous, with Tosin named in the PFA & EFL Teams of the Season as Fulham won the league. He continued to be a regular presence in our backline as the team comfortably secured Premier League safety in each of the subsequent two campaigns.

“Tosin also chipped in with his share of goals, scoring five times in his 132 matches.”