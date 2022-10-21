Premier League club looking for new manager ahead of Newcastle United game

Gerrard was dismissed in the immediate aftermath of last night’s 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham. The 17th-placed club have won just two of 11 league outings this term, with Gerrard, appointed three days after Eddie Howe at Newcastle United last November, paying the price for poor form and results.

A Villa statement read: “Aston Villa football club can confirm that head coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect. We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”

Speaking after the Fulham game, Gerrard had said: “I know that they (Villa fans) are not enjoying it at the moment – I’m certainly not – so we’ll see what happens moving forward. But you know and I know I’m in a very difficult position right now.”

Villa take on Newcastle at St James's Park on October 29.