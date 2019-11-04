Injuries cost Newcastle United dearly last season

Premier League clubs spent £182m on wages for injured players - how Newcastle United ranked

The Toon Army wasted millions during last year’s Premier League campaign

By Rhys Thomas
Monday, 4th November 2019, 11:45 am
Updated Monday, 4th November 2019, 11:45 am

One thing cost Newcastle United millions of pounds during the 2018/19 season – wages for injured players. Premier League clubs spent a whopping £182m on injured players last season.

We spoke to Ben Dinnery from Premier Injuries Limited, who worked out how much the Toon Army spent in comparison to other Premier League clubs:

1. Manchester United: £25,715,412

Manchester United were the top Premier League spenders on wages for injured players last season, with the club shelling out a whopping £25million in total. Almost a quarter of that money was spent on one player - Alexis Sanchez.

2. Manchester City: £24,952,059

Manchester City have a squad filled to the brim with talent, and they spent a fortune on crocked stars last season.

3. Arsenal: £19,850,692

Arsenal were the third-highest spenders, racking up nearly £20million in wages.

4. West Ham United: £14,649,799

West Ham United spent more money than three of the so-called 'big six' on wages for injured players last season.

