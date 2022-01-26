Following a meeting between Premier League clubs on Wednesday, it has been decided that a club must have at least four positive Covid-19 cases within their senior squad to apply for a postponement.

The change in rules will take effect ahead of the next Premier League fixture between Burnley and Watford on February 5.

St James's Park, Newcastle (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle United have already had two matches postponed due to their Covid-19 and injury situation with 22 Premier League fixtures being postponed in total so far. This has led to criticism of the guidelines and rules leading to postponements.

Previous rules stated that a match would be postponed if a club could not field 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper from its squad list or its appropriately experienced under-21 players providing the club has at least one positive Covid-19 case confirmed.

Now, clubs must have at least four confirmed Covid-19 cases before a postponement is considered.

Matchday entry rules have also changed with Covid passes no longer required. Since Newcastle’s match at Liverpool in December, fans have had to produce proof of a vaccination or a negative lateral flow test in order to enter the stadium.

But as of Newcastle’s next Premier League match against Everton at St James’s Park, Covid passes will no longer be required. The same rules will be in effect at all Premier League grounds.

Supporters are still encouraged to wear face coverings in inside areas and observe Government hygiene and health guidelines when attending matches.

