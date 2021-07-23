Premier League free agent 'tempted' by Newcastle United move as pundit tips Championship club to sign Andy Carroll

Here’s the latest news and gossip from around St James’s Park today:

James McCarthy could be ‘lured’ into Newcastle move

James McCarthy could reportedly be lured to Newcastle this summer if he is unable to agree fresh terms at Crystal Palace.

That’s according to 90min, who claims Graeme Jones’ coaching role with the Magpies could tempt the Republic of Ireland midfielder to Tyneside.

McCarthy worked with Jones at Wigan Athletic and Everton when Roberto Martinez was in charge. The 30-year-old rates the Gateshead-born coach very highly and the chance to reunite with him is appealing.

The former Hamilton Academical star is one of several out-of-contract players waiting to hear if they’ll be offered new deals at Selhurst Park under Patrick Vieira.

Celtic have previously held talks with McCarthy, while Burnley and West Ham United have also been credited with interest.

Paddy Kenny ‘would love’ Andy Carroll at Bramall Lane

Former goalkeeper Paddy Kenny would love to see Andy Carroll join his former club Sheffield United.

The 32-year-old is a free agent after he was unable to agree a new deal at Newcastle on the back of a season where he started just four Premier League games.

Despite rarely featuring, Carroll enjoyed an injury-free campaign, which stands him in good stead for his next club.

And Kenny believes he’d be ideal for the Blades, who are aiming for promotion at the first attempt.

He told Football Insider: "If he wants to carry on playing he’d be an amazing player for someone in the Championship. I’d love to see him at Sheffield United.

“Sometimes you’re losing and you’re desperate for a goal and it might be better to go a little bit more direct.

“I understand you can’t do that for 90 minutes. But someone like him could do wonders to mix your game up sometimes and make sure you’re not always playing the same way.

“If you are chasing a game, he’d be an unbelievable signing. I’d love to see him there. I think he’d be perfect.”

Jonas Gutierrez finds new club

Newcastle cult hero Jonas Gutierrez has extended his playing career after joining Argentine outfit Club Almagro.

The 38-year-old has no plans to retire. Almargo are based in his home city of Buenos Aires.

Tweeting about the move, Gutierrez said: “Happy to fulfill a dream. Thanks a lot @almagroficial.”

