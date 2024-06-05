Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United look to secure a goalkeeper during the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United are continuing to assess their goalkeeping options as the summer transfer window prepares to open for business.

Eddie Howe had four senior stoppers on his books throughout last season with Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius all making appearances and Mark Gillespie acting as backup during the campaign. However, former Liverpool keeper Karius will leave St James Park when his current contract comes to a close later this month and is expected to make a switch to an as yet unnamed Serie A club. Gillespie, who appeared in United’s post-season tour to Australia but has not made a competitive appearance since September 2020, has now penned a new one-year deal.

There is uncertainty over the future of Slovakia international Dubravka as he heads into the final 12 months of his current contract and, as it stands, looks set to play a backup role to regular number one Pope after he returned from the serious shoulder injury he suffered against Manchester United in December. United are believed to be keen to add to their goalkeeping ranks before the new season gets underway and are said to have shown an interest in a number of stoppers.

Widespread talk in Spain has suggested Newcastle have lodged an offer in excess of £32m for Valencia’s Georgia international Georgi Mamardashvili in recent days and there have been links with the likes of QPR veteran Asmir Begovic and Arsenal and England keeper Aaron Ramsdale over the last month. Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has also been mentioned as a possible target for the Magpies as he enters the final month of his current deal at St Mary’s Stadium.

The former Reading and Crystal Palace star, who earned a solitary England cap in 2018, helped the Saints secure an immediate return to the Premier League when he started in goal for their 1-0 Championship play-off final win against Leeds United last month. Speaking in the aftermath of his side’s Wembley triumph, Saints manager Russell Martin admitted he would like to keep the 34-year-old on board as his side return to the top flight amid suggestions Newcastle, Liverpool and Celtic were all monitoring his situation on the south coast.

Speaking to the Daily Echo about the futures of McCarthy, Stuart Armstrong and Che Adams, he said: “Yeah, we'll try and keep all three. I think that's been the plan the whole time. Whether or not we can, I don't know. I know that there will be offers for all of them and probably offers that will pay them more than we can. Hopefully the feeling they have will outweigh (any) financial gain but maybe there'll be other things about it too.

“Whether that is location, club, how they feel about it - but we'll do our very best to try and keep all three. I think all three of them have been really outstanding. We've missed Stuey since he's been injured. The effort Che put in to get fit to be on that pitch, I don't think I'll ever take for granted. I feel so grateful to him for doing that. And then Big Al, I guess I'm a bit of an idiot for not playing him a bit sooner but I think we have such a brilliant goalkeeping department here with Gavin (Bazunu) and Joe (Lumley) as well.”