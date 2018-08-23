Premier League gossip: Newcastle failed deal revealed | Barcelona want £30m Liverpool man | Arsenal, Manchester United latest

With the Premier League season well underway, there continues to be plenty of gossip surrounding Newcastle and their Premier League rivals.

And the latest batch of rumours reveal why a Newcastle summer deal failed and also claim that one of Liverpool's star performers is attracting interest.

A failed Newcastle deal has been revealed

Elsewhere, there are updates from a host of other Premier League clubs as the gossip refuses to die down.

Here's the news hitting the headlines today:

Newcastle United and Arsenal both came close to landing Lille defender Hamza Mendyl during the transfer window. The Moroccan international admitted he thought his future lay in the Premier League, only for work permit issues to thwart his move. He eventually signed for Schalke in the Bundesliga (Various)

Supporters of Manchester United are planning to fly a banner calling for the departure of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward over Turf Moor when they face Burnley on September 2 (Mail)

Liverpool attacker Roberto Firmino has been linked with a move to Barcelona, but the Brazilian - who joined the Reds in a £30m deal from Hoffenheim - insists he remains happy at Anfield (Mirror)

Danny Rose would be open to a loan switch from Tottenham to PSG - but turned down a switch to Schalke earlier this summer (Evening Standard)

Manchester City are considering an emergency loan move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas after an injury to Claudio Bravo (AS)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek could still seal a move away from Chelsea if the Blues fail to hand him a key role in their side (Mirror)

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is set to meet the owners of Ligue 1 side Bordeaux over taking their vacant managerial job (Mirror)