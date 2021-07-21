The Magpies are looking to bring in another defender this summer, yet one of their targets Kristoffer Ajer now looks set to join Brentford after passing a medical with the West London club.

Elsewhere, former Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has been reunited with Andros Townsend after Everton completed a deal to sign the winger on a free transfer.

After completing the move to Goodison Park, Townsend said: “As the old cliche goes, it was a no-brainer. Rafa is very experienced.

"He does a lot of work on the tactical side on the training pitch, he leaves no stone unturned. But, more importantly, he’s a great man, a great man-manager, and he’s always talking to you. I’m sure he will be very successful here.”

Here are some of the latest Premier League rumours and news stories.

1. Ajer completes Brentford medical Former Newcastle target Kristoffer Ajer has completed a medical at Brentford ahead of a move from Celtic, for a reported fee of £13.5million. Photo: Ian MacNicol Buy photo

2. Abraham part of a swap deal? According to the Daily Star, Chelsea are planning to include striker Tammy Abraham as part of a deal to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice this summer. Photo: Pool Buy photo

3. Everton make transfer breakthrough Former Newcastle winger Andros Townsend has signed a two-year contract with Everton. Goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has joined the Toffees on an initial 12-month contract with an option for a further year. Photo: Pool Buy photo

4. Toffees close in on Gray Bayer Leverkusen winger Demarai Gray is also expected to undergo a medical at Everton ahead of a £1.5m move, claim Sky Sports. Photo: Pool Buy photo