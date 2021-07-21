Premier League gossip: Newcastle, Leeds United and Crystal Palace track £14million man plus Everton, Liverpool and Arsenal updates
Newcastle are still looking to make their first signing of the summer – while some of their Premier League rivals are starting to strengthen ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.
The Magpies are looking to bring in another defender this summer, yet one of their targets Kristoffer Ajer now looks set to join Brentford after passing a medical with the West London club.
Elsewhere, former Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has been reunited with Andros Townsend after Everton completed a deal to sign the winger on a free transfer.
After completing the move to Goodison Park, Townsend said: “As the old cliche goes, it was a no-brainer. Rafa is very experienced.
"He does a lot of work on the tactical side on the training pitch, he leaves no stone unturned. But, more importantly, he’s a great man, a great man-manager, and he’s always talking to you. I’m sure he will be very successful here.”
Here are some of the latest Premier League rumours and news stories.