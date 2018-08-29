Premier League gossip: Newcastle set for transfer battle | €100m Liverpool deal revealed | Mourinho, Arsenal latest

Newcastle United and their Premier League rivals continue to be the subject of plenty of speculation.

Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons is attracting interest from as many as three clubs as he looks set for an exit from St James's Park. Rangers, Hull City and AEK Athens are all thought to be keen on a deal for the 22-year-old who does not feature in Rafa Benitez's long-term plans (Mirror)

Jose Mourinho could be one defeat away from being sacked as Manchester United, with staff at the club believing this is the case (Daily Mail)

Liverpool were interested in a deal for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak,with the stopper thought to be Jurgen Klopp's top target, but baulked at his €100m asking price (AS)

Raheem Sterling is interesting Real Madrid, but the Manchester City forward will not be on the move this summer (Sky Sports)

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette is thought to be considering his future at the club (Le10 Sport)

Real Sociedad are interested in signing Everton striker Sandro Ramirez, who spent last season with Sevilla (Marca)

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill wants to stay and fight for his place at the club, despite being frozen out of Maurizio Sarri's squad (Sun)