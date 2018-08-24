Premier League gossip: Newcastle winger interest revealed | £27m Liverpool deal close | Manchester United, Arsenal latest

The transfer window may have closed, but Newcastle and their Premier League rivals continue to be the subject of plenty of speculation.

And reports today seem to confirm Newcastle's interest in a winger who has since sealed a move elsewhere.

Newcastle's interest in a winger has been revealed

Meanwhile, there are a host of updates from other clubs around the Premier League as gossip continues to circulate.

Here's the news hitting the back pages today:

Newcastle United were linked with a move for winger Anthony Limbombe over the summer, and reports from France seem to confirm that the Magpies were interested. As Nantes announced the signing of Limbombe yesterday, several reports credited Newcastle, Southampton and Huddersfield with an interest in the wideman (Various)

Jose Mourinho has reportedly told friends that he would have quit any other club by this point, as he grows increasingly frustrated at Manchester United (Mirror)

Liverpool are closing in on a deal to send striker Divock Origi to Borussia Dortmund - but are adamant that a clause is inserted which means that the German club have to sign the striker for £27m next summer (Teamtalk)

Toby Alderweireld continues to interest Manchester United, who could make another move for the Tottenham defender in January (Sun)

Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko could be set for a move to Spain, with Real Betis offering to take the Ukrainian on a season-long loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer (Manchester Evening News)

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry is hopeful he will be appointed as Bordeaux's new manager after positive talks with the club (Guardian)

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham was the subject of late interest from Tottenham during the summer transfer window, with Spurs launching a late £25m bid for his services (Goal)