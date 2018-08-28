Premier League gossip: Rangers want Newcastle man | £12m Liverpool deal OFF | Chelsea, Arsenal latest news

Newcastle United and their Premier League rivals continue to be the subject of plenty of transfer speculation.

And reports today suggest that an out-of-favour Newcastle star is interesting Scottish giants Rangers as he looks to seal an exit before Friday's deadline.

Rolando Aarons has been linked with a move to Rangers

Elsewhere, there are updates on a host of other top flight clubs the Premier League sides continue to be the subject of plenty of gossip.

Here's the rumours doing the rounds today:

Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons is attracting interest from a pair of clubs. Rangers and Hull City are both thought to be keen on Aarons, who has been deemed surplus to requirements by Rafa Benitez at St James's Park (Yorkshire Post)

Gary Cahill is determined to stay and fight for his place at Chelsea, despite having been frozen out of Maurizio Sarri's squad. The England international had been linked with a return to former club Aston Villa (Telegraph)

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet looks set to stay at Anfield with his £12m move to Napoli now off (Various)

Thierry Henry is set to turn down the chance to manage Bordeaux, with the ex-Arsenal star concerned over a lack of funds at the Ligue 1 club (Sun)

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has been linked with a switch to PSG - but the French club have 'categorically denied' the speculation (London Evening Standard)

Loan deals involving Crystal Palace are set to chance, with the Eagles becoming the first side to offer players to lower league clubs for free - provided that they play (Times)

Manchester United have reportedly received approaches from Atletico Madrid and AC Milan for forward Anthony Martial - both of which have been rejected (RMC Sport)