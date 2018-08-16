Premier League latest: Newcastle man to seal move | Liverpool midfielder bid 'rejected' | Manchester United, Chelsea updates

Newcastle and their Premier League rivals continue to be the subject of plenty of speculation as the new season nears its second week.

And reports today suggest that an unwanted Newcastle man is set to seal a move away from St James's Park.

Henri Saivet looks set to seal a move away from Newcastle

Elsewhere, there are a host of updates from around the Premier League - with plenty of outgoings expected.

Here's the latest news from the top flight:

Newcastle United midfielder Henri Saivet is set to seal a season-long loan move to Bursaspor. The Senegalese international was pictured arriving in Turkey yesterday after being deemed surplus to requirements by Rafa Benitez, and is now ready to make the move to the Super Lig (Various)

Spanish side Real Betis are keen on signing Tottenham attacker Lucas Moura before their window closes, according to their vice-chairman (El Desmarque)

Liverpool have 'rejected' a €10m bid from Torino for Marko Grujic and are holding out for twice that amount (Goal)

Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester Untied, even if his damaged relationship with Jose Mourinho can be fixed (Mail)

Chelsea defender Marcus Alonso is being eyed by Real Madrid as they target reinforcements following their European Super Cup defeat (Star)

Toby Alderweireld could still leave Spurs this month, with Bayern Munich thought to be keen on the Belgian (Mirror)

Manchester City look set to be without Kevin de Bruyne for three months after he tore a lateral ligament in his right knee (Various)