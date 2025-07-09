Newcastle United v Liverpool and Leeds United have been picked to be shown on TV by Sky Sports in August | Getty Images

The Premier League have confirmed their TV picks for August and Newcastle United have two games impacted.

Newcastle United will begin their Premier League campaign away at Villa Park on Saturday 16 August. That match will kick-off at 12:30pm and be broadcast on TV in the United Kingdom by TNT Sports.

The timing and TV coverage of that clash was announced when the Premier League fixtures were released last month. The Magpies memorably defeated Villa 5-1 in the opening game of the 2023/24 campaign at St James’ Park with Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes both scoring on their debuts for the club.

Newcastle have enjoyed a brilliant recent record in the first game of the season under Eddie Howe and have won three in a row on the opening weekend of the season. Their last defeat on the first weekend of the season came in 2021 when Steve Bruce’s side were beaten 4-2 by West Ham at St James’ Park.

Following their trip to Villa Park, the Magpies face a tricky run of games before the first international break of the season. Liverpool will be the first team to travel to St James’ Park before Howe takes his side to Elland Road to face newly-promoted Leeds United.

Newcastle United v Liverpool and Leeds United moved for TV coverage

The Premier League have revealed that both of those games have now been moved for TV coverage. This means that all three of Newcastle United’s league games in August will be shown on television.

Their clash against Arne Slot’s Liverpool, the reigning Premier League champions, will now take place on Monday 25 August. That match will kick-off at 8pm and be shown by Sky Sports on Monday Night Football.

Newcastle will then have just five days to recover from that game before they make the trip to Elland Road on Saturday 30 August. Their clash against Leeds will kick-off at 5:30pm and again be shown by Sky Sports

Newcastle’s last trip to Elland Road came in the final weeks of the 2022/23 campaign. Leeds, under the management of Sam Allardyce at that time, held on for a 2-2 draw but couldn’t survive the drop.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, qualified for the Champions League that season following a fourth placed finish. Newcastle will again play in the Champions League this season, but fans will have to wait until the end of August to discover who their opponents will be in the league stage of that competition.

The Premier League have committed to releasing TV picks for games at least six weeks before matches take place. However, that self-imposed deadline was missed on a number of occasions last season.

Following Newcastle’s trip to Leeds, an international break will take place before the Magpies return to Tyneside to take on Vitor Pereira’s Wolves on the weekend of September 13. The Premier League have not yet released what matches will be moved for TV broadcast in September.