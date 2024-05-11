Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion: The match officials have been confirmed for Saturday's match at St James' Park.

The Premier League match officials have been confirmed for Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off) at St James’ Park.

Darren England will referee Newcastle’s final home match of the 2023-24 campaign as they look to sign off with a win. The Magpies head into the match on the back of consecutive wins over Sheffield United and Burnley.

It will be England’s first match at St James’ Park as a referee this season having previously took charge of Newcastle’s 1-0 away defeat at Luton Town back in December.

Last season, England refereed Newcastle’s 2-0 win over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup and 4-1 win at Fulham in the Premier League.

This season, he was involved in one of the biggest refereeing controversies while working as video assistant referee during Liverpool's 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur back in September. England made the decision that led to Luis Diaz’s goal for Liverpool being incorrectly disallowed.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp demanded that the match should be replayed after his side also saw Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota sent off as Spurs netted a stoppage-time winner.

On Saturday, England will be assisted by Eddie Smart and Nick Greenhalgh with Leigh Doughty as fourth official. Andy Madley will be video assistant referee for the match, assisted by Nick Hopton.