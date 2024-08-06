Premier League make official Newcastle United v Everton and Chelsea TV decisions

Newcastle United have seen two of their three Premier League games in October moved for live TV broadcast.

Newcastle United’s away trips to Everton and Chelsea will both be shown live after the Premier League revealed their latest batch of TV picks. This latest announcement means just three of Newcastle’s first nine league games of the season will not be shown on TV in the United Kingdom.

The first game in October to be affected is their trip to Goodison Park in what could be their final trip to the stadium before the Toffees move to their new Bramley Moore Dock Stadium. That match will still take place on Saturday 5 October, but will now kick-off at the later time of 5:30pm and be shown by Sky Sports.

That game will be Newcastle’s final match for a fortnight as international football takes centre stage. Their return to action will come against Brighton on Saturday 19 October at St James’ Park.

That game has not been picked for live TV coverage and will remain as a 3pm kick-off. The 3pm ‘blackout rule’ means that match will not be shown live in the UK.

Eight days after that, Eddie Howe’s side face a trip to the capital to face Chelsea. That game will take place on Sunday 27 October and kick-off at 2pm and be broadcast live by Sky Sports.

Sky Sports will show all matches on that day after a new rule was introduced allowing games shifted to a Sunday because of a club’s European commitments to be shown live in the UK. Chelsea’s participation in the Conference League meant their clash with the Magpies was due to be moved to the Sunday anyway, with confirmation now coming from the Premier League of exactly when this game will be played.

Despite six of their first nine games being selected for broadcast on TV, Newcastle’s opening day game of the season against Southampton was not one of those picked by broadcasters. Howe’s side host their newly-promoted opposition at St James’ Park at 3pm on Saturday 17 August aiming for a third consecutive opening day win.