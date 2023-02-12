The 20th-placed club, which was knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the semi-final stage by Newcastle United last month, announced his departure in the wake of a 2-1 home defeat to 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A club statement read: “Southampton can confirm it has parted company with men’s first-team manager Nathan Jones. First-team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club. First-team lead coach Ruben Selles will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend’s game against Chelsea.”

Former Southampton manager Nathan Jones.

Jones was only appointed as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s replacement at the St Mary’s Stadium late last year – and his reign lasted just 14 games. Southampton fans had chanted "Nathan Jones, get out of our club" after their previous defeat at Brentford.