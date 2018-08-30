Premier League news: Leeds want ex-Newcastle man | £27m Liverpool deal close | Manchester United, Arsenal latest

Newcastle and their Premier League rivals continue to hit the headlines as the season progresses.

And reports today suggest that a former Newcastle man could be set for a move to the Championship after leaving St James's Park.

All the latest from St James's Park

Elsewhere, there are a host of other updates from around the top flight as the rumours refuse to fade away.

Here's the Premier League news hitting the headlines today:

Ex-Newcastle United winger Yasin Ben El-Mhanni is still wanted by Championship side Leeds United, despite having been on trial with league rivals Brentford (Goal)

Yaya Toure is closing in on a move to Olympiakos, despite reports linking the former Manchester City man with a Premier League move (Mirror)

Liverpool striker Divock Origi is thought to be interesting Turkish side Besiktas and a deal could be close - but the Reds are refusing to budge from their £27m asking price (Liverpool Echo)

Ruben Neves is attracting plenty of interest, with both Manchester City and Manchester United keen to prise the Portuguese international away from Wolves (Goal)

Tottenham full-back Danny Rose is expected to remain at the club after Friday's transfer deadline, despite being linked with a move to PSG (Mail)

Jason Puncheon could be set for a move away from Crystal Palace - with Middlesbrough keen on a move for the attacker (Teesside Gazette)

Arsenal's teenage striker Reiss Nelson is set to join Bundesliga side Hoffenheim on loan (ESPN)