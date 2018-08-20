Premier League news: Newcastle boss Benitez a 'target' for top club | Liverpool £70m deal blow | Latest from Manchester United, Chelse

The transfer window may be closed, but Newcastle United and their Premier League rivals continue to make the news.

And reports today suggest that Rafa Benitez is a target for a top overseas club as uncertainty over his long-term future at St James's Park continues.

Rafa Benitez is a 'target' for a top club

Elsewhere, the are updates from a host of other clubs around the Premier League as rumours continue to circulate.

Here's the news hitting the headlines today:

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is a target for Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian, who are keen to appoint the Spaniard as manager next summer (Mirror)

John Stones could be handed a contract extension by Manchester City - despite his initial deal already running until 2022 (Sun)

Liverpool have been handed a blow in their pursuit of £70m winger Leon Bailey, after the promising youngster penned a new deal with current club Bayer Leverkusen (Goal)

New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri could stop smoking after being forced to adhere to the touchline ban enforced on all English clubs (Mail)

Arsenal have made 'no progress' over a new contract for Aaron Ramsey, whose current deal expires next summer (Sun)

Goalkeeper David De Gea is close to signing a new £200,00 per week deal at Manchester United (Mirror)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he is 'so tired' of talking about transfers (Sky Sports)