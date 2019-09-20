And with the table starting to take shape at both ends, there will be numerous chances for teams to stamp their authority on the top flight ahead of the weekend. But what are the main talking points ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures? Scroll down and click through the pages as we preview a key weekend of top flight action:
1. Klopp hints at £60m deals
Liverpool face Chelsea this weekend (Sunday, 4:30pm) and Jurgen Klopp believes that Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham could both net the Blues £60million apiece were they to secure an exit.
2. Liverpool handed injury boost
The Reds could welcome back stopper Alisson and midfielder Naby Keita for the visit of Frank Lampard's side - although the game may come too soon for Divock Origi.
3. Far less positive news for Manchester United, though
The Red Devils look set to be without Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw for their clash with West Ham United (Sunday, 2pm). Daniel James is also a doubt for the fixture.
4. Friday night presents a south coast derby
Southampton welcome Bournemouth in the first Premier League game of the weekend (Friday, 8pm) and Ryan Fraser has urged the visitors to 'put down a marker' against their near neighbours.
