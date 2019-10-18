Premier League preview

Premier League preview: Steve Bruce reveals Matty Longstaff plan as Liverpool linked with youngster

There’s another big weekend of Premier League football ahead, with Newcastle United and their rivals set to return to action after the international break.

By Mark Donnelly
Friday, 18th October 2019, 10:52 am
Updated Friday, 18th October 2019, 10:53 am

And while Newcastle make another journey to the capital, there are some key games at both ends of the top flight in what could prove to be an intriguing weekends. With the future of managers on the line and January plans starting to form, results this weekend could be pivotal. Scroll down and click through the pages as we preview a big weekend of action ahead:

1. Everton v West Ham United

The Hammers are sat on the verge of the top four ahead of Saturday’s early kick-off (12:30pm) and will be keen to benefit from an out-of-form Everton.

Photo: Julian Finney

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Marco Silva

The Everton boss is thought to be the next Premier League manager in for the sack - and will need to ensure he picks up maximum points against the Hammers to extend his stay at Goodison Park.

Photo: Alex Livesey

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion

Only one point and place separate these two sides ahead of their meeting at Villa (Saturday, 3pm), with the hosts buoyed by their stunning win against Norwich City before the international break.

Photo: Henry Browne

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. AFC Bournemouth v Norwich City

The Canaries sit in the bottom three at this early stage of the season, but may fancy their chances of springing a surprise against Eddie Howe’s outfit when they meet on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Photo: Henry Browne

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 5