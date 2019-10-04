Premier League preview: Steve Bruce under pressure; Liverpool close to £50m striker deal

And with managers under pressure, injuries taking a grip and transfer rumours aplenty, it looks set to be another entertaining and unpredictable round of fixtures as the table continues to take shape at this early stage. Scroll down and click through the pages as we preview each game in the top flight this weekend, while taking a look at all the big news surrounding of all of England’s elite clubs:
1. GAME OF THE WEEKEND: Newcastle United v Manchester United
The two struggling sides meet at St James’s Park on Sunday afternoon as they look to halt their downturn in form. The Magpies are yet to win on home soil this term and have won just once in the Premier League.
2. Crunch time for Solksjaer
Manchester United are now winless in ten games away from home in all competitions, heaping the pressure on manager on Ole Gunnar Solksjaer. He’s now one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked. A win at Newcastle, therefore, is vital.
3. Pochettino facing the pressure too
Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is also facing some intense pressure, with a run of disappointing results seeing Spurs plummet to 6th. They’ll be keen to return to winning ways as they travel to Brighton on Saturday (12:30pm).
4. Everton look to mount a charge
Everton, too, are facing some criticism from supporters as they currently sit in the bottom half of the Premier League - despite investing heavily over the summer. Marco Silva will be eyeing three points as the Toffees head to Burnley (Saturday, 3pm).
