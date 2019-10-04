The latest news from around the Premier League

Premier League preview: Steve Bruce under pressure; Liverpool close to £50m striker deal

While Newcastle United face a tough assignment on home soil, there will be plenty of other intriguing clashes in the Premier League this weekend.

By Mark Donnelly
Friday, 4th October 2019, 11:00 am

And with managers under pressure, injuries taking a grip and transfer rumours aplenty, it looks set to be another entertaining and unpredictable round of fixtures as the table continues to take shape at this early stage. Scroll down and click through the pages as we preview each game in the top flight this weekend, while taking a look at all the big news surrounding of all of England’s elite clubs:

1. GAME OF THE WEEKEND: Newcastle United v Manchester United

The two struggling sides meet at St James’s Park on Sunday afternoon as they look to halt their downturn in form. The Magpies are yet to win on home soil this term and have won just once in the Premier League.

Photo: Mark Runnacles

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Crunch time for Solksjaer

Manchester United are now winless in ten games away from home in all competitions, heaping the pressure on manager on Ole Gunnar Solksjaer. He’s now one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked. A win at Newcastle, therefore, is vital.

Photo: Naomi Baker

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Pochettino facing the pressure too

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is also facing some intense pressure, with a run of disappointing results seeing Spurs plummet to 6th. They’ll be keen to return to winning ways as they travel to Brighton on Saturday (12:30pm).

Photo: Julian Finney

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Everton look to mount a charge

Everton, too, are facing some criticism from supporters as they currently sit in the bottom half of the Premier League - despite investing heavily over the summer. Marco Silva will be eyeing three points as the Toffees head to Burnley (Saturday, 3pm).

Photo: Michael Regan

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4