AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United: The Premier League have revealed who will referee Sunday’s game between Eddie Howe and Andoni Iraola’s sides.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United go in search of back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since April when they face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday. Eddie Howe’s side will also be keen to banish the demons of their defeat to Barcelona on Thursday night at the first time of asking - although they know they will be up against it when they face an in-form Cherries side.

Bournemouth have won three of their first four games of the season and enter the weekend sat fourth in the Premier League table. Andoni Iraola’s side enjoy a very good recent record against Newcastle United and were 4-1 winners the last time these two sides met back in January at St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On that day, the Magpies were put to the sword by a ruthless Bournemouth outfit as Justin Kluivert netted a hat-trick, emphatically ending their hosts’ nine-game winning streak. Howe, meanwhile, hasn’t won a Premier League game against his former club during his time in the Newcastle United dugout.

Premier League reveal Bournemouth v Newcastle United referee

Ahead of Matchweek 5, the Premier League have revealed who will referee each match this weekend. Robert Jones has been picked as the man in the middle for Sunday’s game between the Magpies and Cherries.

Jones has not refereed Newcastle United this season, with his last Magpies match coming in April as Howe’s side hammered Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Jones also oversaw Newcastle’s 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park last season.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Jones has refereed two Premier League games so far this season, taking charge of Sunderland’s win over West Ham on the opening day of the season and then Chelsea’s win over Fulham two weeks later. That match was notable for Josh King’s disallowed goal during the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite initially allowing the goal to stand, Jones was instructed to check a foul by Rodrigo Muniz in the build-up. He did so on the pitchside monitor before disallowing the goal - much to the fury of Fulham who had thought they had taken the lead.

Michael Salisbury, the man on VAR duty that day, was subsequently removed from his role as VAR official ahead of the clash between Arsenal and Liverpool the following day. PGMOL chief Howard Webb revealed on Match Officials Mic’d Up that VAR and Jones on that day had made the wrong decision in disallowing the goal: “We should only be taking goals away when the evidence is very clear that that's the only thing we can do and that's the guidance we give to our officials,” Webb said.

“In this situation, that guidance wasn't followed properly. There was a misjudgement by the officials involved in this situation about how that contact happened between Muniz and Chalobah. The officials got super focused on that contact without looking at the full context of how it happened.”

Jones will be assisted by Neil Davies and Nick Greenhalgh at the Vitality Stadium this weekend with Farai Hallam acting as fourth official between the two dugouts. Matt Donohue will be on VAR duty at Stockley Park with Tim Robinson assisting him.