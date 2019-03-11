Premier League rumours: Arsenal chase Newcastle star | Manchester United eye La Liga talent | Dutch ace open to Liverpool switch | Updates on Chelsea, Tottenham and Celtic

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar is attracting the interest of both Arsenal and Tottenham, according to the Mirror.

The likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in Real Madrid midfielder Isco after his relationship with manager Santiago Solari hit a new low. (Football.London)

Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt is open to the possibility of a move to Liverpool and link up with international team-mate Virgil van Dijk. (Goal)

Chelsea have shortlisted Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo on their list of potential Maurizio Sarri replacements. (Daily Star)

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will also battle it out for Villarreal midfielder midfielder Pablo Fornals. (Daily Express)

Manchester City are monitoring Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, who has also been watched by Tottenham and Manchester United, ahead of a summer move. (Daily Express)

Tottenham will turn to Paris Saint Germain midfielder Giovani lo Celso - if Christian Eriksen leaves for Real Madrid in the summer. (Talksport)

However, Real Betis, where he is currently on loan at, look set to take up an option to sign the Argentine on a permanent deal for £21.5m in the summer. (Marca)

Celtic are keen on bringing Chelsea defender Tomas Kalas to Celtic Park when his Bristol City loan expires at the end of the season. (Daily Record)

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is a target for several Chinese Super League clubs with the club in danger of Championship relegation. (TEAMTalk)