Premier League rumours: Bundesliga striker snubs Newcastle | Barcelona consider Manchester United offer | Liverpool ace set for two-year contract | Updates on Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Joelinton insists he will stay at Hoffenheim despite reported interest from Newcastle United and RB Leipzig. (Kicker - in Germany)

Paul Pogba has decided he wants to leave Manchester United this summer and is open to a move to Spain or Italy. (AS - in Spanish)

Barcelona will consider selling Samuel Umtiti to Manchester United this summer, despite the 25-year-old wanting to stay at the La Liga giants. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is a 'key' summer target for Real Madrid alongside Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe. (Marca - in Spanish)

Meanwhile, another Spanish newspaper believes Alberto Moreno will sign a two-year contract with Barcelona ahead of next season. (Sport)

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has committed his future to the club by saying he'd stay at Stamford Bridge even if Real Madrid called. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are monitoring Guingamp striker Marcus Thuram, whose contract is set to expire in the summer. He is also attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund. (The Sun)

The Gunners are also keen on a move for soon-to-be free agent and Manchester United midfielder Ander Hererra. (Daily Mail)

Both Tottenham and Arsenal are weighing up a swoop for in Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico, who is available for £15m. (The Sun)

Mauricio Pochettino's side are set to make a move for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, who is valued at £30m. (TuttoMercatoWeb)

Yannick Carrasco, who was the subject of a bid from Arsenal in January, says he would "love" to return to Europe from the Chinese Super League. (Sun)