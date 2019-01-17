Premier League rumours: Cardiff beat Newcastle to striker | Manchester United want full-back | Liverpool eye £20m deal | Updates on Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, West Ham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United have missed out on signing Everton forward Oumar Niasse to Cardiff City after being credited with interest in the 28-year-old. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are prepared to pay some of midfielder Mesut Ozil's wages if they can offload him. The 29-year-old former Germany international has fallen out of favour but remains the Gunners' highest-paid player on £350,000 a week. (Daily Mirror)

West Ham United have lined up Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez as a potential replacement if Marko Arnautovic leaves. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United and Chelsea set for summer transfer battle over Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City are set to lose out to French giants Paris Saint-Germain for Ajax midfielder Frenkie De Jong. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea want to sell striker Michy Batshuayi to Everton in a £40m deal. (Daily Star)

Goalkeeper David de Gea is in line for a new big-money deal at Manchester United. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham are considering signing Liverpool striker Divock Origi to cover for injured England striker Harry Kane, who is out until March. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester City and Chelsea both want Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen, although Spanish giants Real Madrid remain favourites to sign the 26-year-old. (AS)

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told French midfielder Paul Pogba that he will build his team around him. (The Sun)

Liverpool are keen to sell Serbian winger Lazar Markovic, who has failed to make an impact since his £20m move from Benfica. (Liverpool Echo)