Premier League rumours: Ex-Newcastle star linked with Serie A move | Liverpool make Timo Werner progress? | Manchester United eye new signings | Updates on Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Manchester United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed the club are scouring the market for new players that can take them to the next level after being left to rue the quality of Paris Saint Germain in last night's 2-0 defeat. (Daily Mirror)

Ex-Manchester United winger Nani, currently at Sporting Lison, is a target for MLS side Orlando City. (Marca - in Spanish)

Liverpool Naby Keita has reportedly asked former RB Leipzig teammate Timo Werner to join him at Anfield. Keita was quoted: “It’s clear: If he’ll be on the move, I ask Timo to join us here at Liverpool.” (Bulinews)

Chelsea want former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to replace Maurizio Sarri with pressure continuing to mount on the Italian. (The Sun)

Arsenal and Chelsea have been monitoring AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie - however Paris Saint-Germain are favourites to sign the 22-year-old. (Calciomercato)

The Gunners also sent scouts to watch AC Milan winger Suso, and Cagliari and Chelsea-linked Nicolo Barella on Saturday. (Tuttomercato - in Italian)

Tottenham Hotspur will swoop for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic in the summer, despite the Croatian trying to push through a move to Arsenal last month. (Tuttosport)

Meanwhile, the Serie A giants are interested in signing Moussa Sissoko, who could act a makeshift in any potential Perisic deal. (Calciomercato)

Representatives of Everton forward Richarlison have held talks with Atletico Madrid over a potential move. The Brazilian only joined the Toffees for £50m last year (AS - in Spanish)

Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is being eyed by Boruissa Dortmund. Manchester City are also keeping tabs on his progress. (The Sun)