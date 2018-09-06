Premier League rumours: Former Newcastle star named in top 10 award | Manchester tipped for shock signing | Updates on Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur

While on-field attentions turn the UEFA Nations League tonight, there is still plenty happening off the pitch in the Premier League.

Newcastle United were linked with a former French international yesterday, and today has saw a former star ranked second in a top 10 transfer accolade.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are being linked with a shock move for a former Championship defender.

Here's the gossip surrounding England's top-flight:

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has been ranked second in the Daily Star's top 10 most expensive signings ever (adjusted for inflation). The Magpies paid a then record transfer fee of £16million to Blackburn Rovers and the Daily Star have labelled it “the best piece of business Newcastle ever did”. (Daily Star)

Former Chelsea man John Terry has been tipped as the shock man to solve Jose Mourinho's Manchester United defensive crisis. (The Sun)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will not push for a move in January. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool have made contact with the mother and agent of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot. (ESPN)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has banned mobile phones from the 'working spaces' of the club's training ground. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen expects the club to extend his contract for another year. (Evening Standard)

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic says "some big clubs" wanted to sign him this summer - but he opted to stay at the Nou Camp. (Novi List)

Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic denies that his deadline day move to Anderlecht fell through because of money. (The Independent)

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire says he does not understand how the Uefa Nations League works. (Daily Telegraph)