Premier League rumours: Former Newcastle United boss in 'turmoil' | Manchester United set for transfer boost | Updates Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea

The Premier League continues to dominate the headlines, and today presents an interesting line on a former Newcastle United manager.

Sam Allardyce, who was sacked by the Magpies after just six months in January 2008, has spoken of being in "turmoil" after losing his job as England boss.

The line comes from Talksport with Allardyce managing just one national team game before being relieved of his duties in September 2016.

Here's the rest of the top Premier League headlines:

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini is not in imminent danger of being sacked despite losing all four of his Premier League games with the Hammers. (Mirror)

Manchester United are set to secure the future of Spain goalkeeper David De Gea in a deal worth £350,000 a week. (The Sun)

Paris St-Germain's Brazil forward Neymar, 26, would rather move to Chelsea or Arsenal than one of the Manchester clubs. (Express)

Mousa Dembele is set leave Tottenham Hotspur in January by moving to China. (The Sun)

Leicester City are targeting a move for former midfielder Danny Drinkwater. The 28-year-old lifted the Premier League with the Foxes in 2016. (Express)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says a return to Old Trafford for Cristiano Ronaldo was "never on the table" in the summer. The 33-year-old ended his 11-year spell with Real Madrid after joining Juventus. (Sky Sports)

The Red Devils did however, fail in a deadline day move for Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin. They had to cancel a private jet for the defender after the move broke down. (Mirror)

Liverpool and England defender Joe Gomez has backed Brazil goalkeeper Alisson to continue playing out from the back despite his error against Leicester. (Goal)

Southampton's English striker Danny Ings has bet Liverpool's Egypt forward Mohamed Salah he can score more than him this season. (London Evening Standard)