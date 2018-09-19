Premier League rumours: Former Newcastle United star rejects return | Former Manchester United tips Manchester City for Champions League glory | Update on Arsenal

The Premier League big guns are in Champions League action this evening - but that doesn't stop the off the pitch rumours from circulating.

Today's reports reveal a former Newcastle United winger opted against a return to England while a ex Manchester United tips rivals Manchester City to reach the Champions League final.

Here's the Premier League rumour mill in full:

Former Newcastle United star Hatem Ben Arfa turned down a return to the Premier League with West Ham United this summer. The winger has since remained in France with Rennes. (TalkSport)

Manchester City have not yet started contract negotiations with Raheem Sterling but they are now keen to hold talks over extending a deal that ends in summer 2020. (Sun)

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has been mentioned as a possible next chairman of the Premier League during informal discussions at the most recent clubs' meeting. (Mail)

Brighton want to appoint Football Association technical director Dan Ashworth to the same role at their club. (Sun)

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire has denied a report that claimed Foxes players were unhappy at having to travel to Saturday's match at Bournemouth by car rather than by plane. (Leicester Mercury)

A former West Brom scout quit the club over the decision not to buy Virgil van Dijk from Celtic despite his recommendation. (Scottish Sun)

Christian Benteke is facing a fight to revive his Crystal Palace career. (Mail)

Mesut Ozil's agent has criticised Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller and Toni Kroos over comments they made in the wake of the Arsenal midfielder's decision to quit international football with Germany. (Guardian)

England manager Gareth Southgate watched Derby's home match with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship instead of Liverpool's Champions League tie against Paris St-Germain on Tuesday. (The Times)

Ex-Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov believes Juventus will play Manchester City or Barcelona in this season's Champions League final. (Mirror)

Milton Keynes Dons fans have been offered the chance to buy tickets for the Tottenham v Watford EFL Cup tie that is being held at their ground, as Spurs are struggling to sell them to their own supporters. (Mail)