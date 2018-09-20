Premier League rumours: Former Newcastle United target eyed by Manchester United | Liverpool reveal 'key message' following PSG win | Updates on Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City

Premier League action is just two days away but off the pitch, the rumours and speculation never stops.

Reports today say a former Newcastle United target is being eyed by Manchester United while a Liverpool player reveals the key message he sent to match-winner Roberto Firmino prior to their 3-2 win over Paris Saint Germain.

Meanwhile, Tottenham hit the the headlines.

Here is the Premier League rumour mill in full:

Former Newcastle United target Nicolas Pepe is being scouted by Manchester United after Southampton failed with a bid for the 23-year-old in the summer. Pepe was heavily linked with the Magpies last year when he was at Angers. (Telefoot via Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City have joined Barcelona and Paris St-Germain in pursuit of Flamengo's attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta. The 21-year-old is believed to have a £44m release clause. (Le10 Sport via Mail)

Red Devils striker Marcus Rashford is receiving extra coaching sessions from Manchester United team-mate Romelu Lukaku. (Metro)

Arsenal will attempt to sign Sevilla's Ever Banega in January as Unai Emery wants to increase competition in the squad. (Sun)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is still interested in bringing in 23-year-old forward Keita Balde, currently on loan at Inter Milan from Monaco.(Calciomercato via Goal)

Tottenham have dismissed claims their new stadium will not be ready before the start of 2019. (Sky Sports)

Several Tottenham players want more days off, believing the teams recent loss of form is down to mental and physical fatigue. (Times)

Chelsea midfielder Willian says he never planned on leaving Stamford Bridge this summer despite interest from Manchester United and Barcelona. ( Daily Express)

England boss Gareth Southgate sent assistant Steve Holland to watch Jack Grealish in Aston Villa's victory over Rotherham on Tuesday as he considers calling up the 23-year-old midfielder. (Birmingham Mail)

Southgate is also keeping tabs on Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Conor Coady for a potential England call-up. (Mirror)

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren could face up to five years in jail after he was charged with perjury in his native Croatia. He denies the charges. (Guardian)

Arsenal's new head of football Raul Sanllehi is keen on signing Argentina winger Cristian Pavon, 22, from Boca Juniors. (Football London)

Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte says he will continue to make himself available for France selection, despite reports he could switch his national allegiance to Spain. (Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane urged Roberto Firmino to play against Paris St-Germain despite his eye injury. The Brazil striker, also 26, came off the bench to score the winning goal in Tuesday's Champions League game. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech says he is playing for his future at the Gunners as he is in the last year of his contract and faces competition for his place from German summer signing Bernd Leno, 26. (Evening Standard)

The son of former Manchester City,Chelsea, QPR and England winger Shaun Wright-Phillips trained with City's first team before their Champions League game against with Lyon. D'Margio Wright-Phillips, 16, is also a winger and plays for City's Under-18 side. (Mail)

Cardiff are angry with their kit manufacturer who they claim did not spot a design flaw that led to ripped shirts and shorts. (Mail)