Premier League rumours: How Newcastle cost Manchester United £8.7million, Liverpool locked in two-horse race for Arsenal star, Barcelona star being eyed

Anthony Martial's goal against Newcastle United on Saturday triggered a clause meaning Manchester United owe Monaco an additional £8.7m. (Daily Telegraph)

Newcastle have been spotted keeping an eye on Mady Camara during Olympiakos’ 1-1 draw with AEK Athens on Sunday. The Magpies are said to have been monitoring the 21-year-old for some time now. (Scouts in Attendance via Twitter)

Both Liverpool and Manchester United are considering making a January move for Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey. (London Evening Standard)

Manchester United are considering making a bid for Barcelona defender Jordi Alba. (Mundo Deportivo)

Michael Carrick has revealed that he could have been an Arsenal player prior to joining Tottenham Hotspur in August 2004 - however the emergence of Cesc Fabregas saw the Gunners pull the plug on the deal. (The Times)

European champions Real Madrid are closely watching Raheem Sterling's situation at Manchester City as the England winger enters the final two years of his contract. (ESPN)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will pay for NBA-style World Cup-winning diamond-encrusted rings for France's World Cup squad. (ESPN)

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri says he is yet to visit the city centre after joining the club in the summer. (Blick)

Marcos Alonso is close to signing a new contract at Chelsea. (Daily Mirror)

The Football Association has called on England manager Gareth Southgate to support the sale of Wembley with a speech to its members. (The Times)