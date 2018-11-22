Premier League rumours: La Liga club eye Newcastle attacker | Manchester United face competition for £70m defender | Liverpool target hints at potential move | Chelsea, West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Real Sociedad have identified Newcastle United attacker Ayoze Perez as a potential January target. The La Liga have been left unimpressed by Sandro Ramirez, linked with the Magpies in the summer, following his arrival from Everton on loan and want to source a replacement, if the Toffees allow his temporary switch to be cut short. (El Gol Digital)

Manchester United have been joined by Chelsea in their attempt to bring £70million-rated Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar to Old Trafford. (The Sun)

Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic is also a potential suitor for Manchester United as they look to solve their defensive issues. (Sky Sports)

Despite looking to bolster their backline, Manchester United have also opened contract talks with Chris Smalling. (Daily Mail)

Borussia Dortmund winger Chrisitan Pulisic has fuelled speculation that a move to Liverpool is on the cards after he admitted Jurgen Klopp is the type of manager all players dream of playing for. (Liverpool Echo)

Liverpool pair Divock Origi and Joel Matip are being touted with a move to Turkey with Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, respectively. (Liverpool Echo)

West Ham United defender Reece Oxford wants to remain in the Premier League if the Hammers decide to sell him in the near future. (The Sun)

Leeds United are linked with a shock move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente. The 33-year-old is not in in Mauricio Pochettino's plans and is ready to sell for just £4million as he risks losing him on a free next summer when his contract expires. (The Sun)

Former Republic of Ireland striker Tony Cascarino believes Mick McCarthy is ready to step into international management. (Talksport)

Ex Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp - currently in the Australian jungle for 'I'm A Celebrity' - is also a potential candidate for the Republic of Ireland role. (Daily Express)