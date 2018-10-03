Premier League rumours: Manchester United's Jose Mourinho should be sacked before Newcastle game says former pro, Liverpool star cried at Merseyside move

Here's the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United should face a managerless Manchester United side on Saturday evening, according to Chris Sutton. The former Blackburn Rovers striker told the BT Sports' UEFA Champions League highlights show: “I actually find the whole situation sad. I think it’s time for him to be put out of his misery,”

Zinedine Zidane will not replace Mourinho at United, says the ex-Real Madrid manager's former France team-mate Christophe Dugarry. (RMC Sport - in French)

Paris St-Germain are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba after his relationship with Jose Mourinho worsens. (The Sun)

Sweden captain and defender Andreas Granqvist says the interest from Manchester United in bringing him to the club is "incredibly flattering". (FotbollDireckt)

Barcelona may not be in a position to make a move for Pogba after all following the announcement regarding their financial results for 2017-18. (Daily Telegraph) Barcelona are unlikely to sign any players during the January transfer window. (Mundo Deportivo)

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck is set to follow Aaron Ramsey out of Arsenal exit door in the summer. Like Ramsey, Welbeck is yet to agree a new contract at the Emirates. (Daily Mirror)

And Unai Emery has identified Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski as a potential replacement for Ramsey. (SportMediaSet)

Manchester City have been scouting Hoffenheim youth team midfielder Ilay Elmkies. The 18-year-old scored against City's development side at the weekend. (Bild)

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to make a bid for Paris St-Germain's Adrien Rabiot in January. The France midfielder is out of contract next summer. (Daily Mirror)

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani's contract talks with the club have stalled, which could give Chelsea hope of signing the Italian. (Calcio Mercate)

Chelsea will offer defender David Luiz a one-year contract extension with his initial deal set to expire in the summer. (London Evening Standard)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson says he considered staying at Roma before joining the Merseyside club. The Brazilian, who joined the Reds in July, said he cried when he left Rome. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)