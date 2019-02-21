Premier League rumours: Manchester United wanted Newcastle star | Liverpool rival Chelsea for French wonderkid | Updates on Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, West Ham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United record signing Miguel Almiron was interesting Manchester United before his January move, according to his agent. (ParaguayTVHD)

Chelsea and Liverpool are monitoring Khephren Thuram - the son of former France international Lilian Thuram, who is sign a professional contract at Monaco. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are set to hand striker Marcus Rashford a new six-year contract after making a breakthrough with negotiations. (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid may use Gareth Bale as a part of a deal to lure Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Tottenham's Christian Eriksen to the Spain. (Marca)

Paris Saint Germain are planning a move for Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi after Bayern Munich saw a £35m bid turned down in January. (The Sun)

Arsenal's hopes of signing James Rodriguez look slim after the Colombian suggested he will return to parent club Real Madrid at the end of the season. (Daily Mirror)

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been joined by Barcelona in the race to sign Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, who are searching for Aaron Ramsey's replacement. (The Sun)

West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini could make his return from a serious knee injury against Fulham on Friday night. (The Times)

Leicester City defender Filip Benkovic has announced his intention to return to the Foxes next season after a loan spell at Celtic. (Leicester Mercury)

La Liga president Javier Tebas has emerged as a contender to succeed Richard Scudamore as Premier League chief executive. (The Times)