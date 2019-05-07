Premier League rumours: Napoli linked with Newcastle forward | Rafa Benitez eyes Benfica winger | Liverpool join hunt for £35 million-rated Brazilian | Updates on Manchester United, Arsenal & Chelsea

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web including whispers from Newcastle, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Brighton, Tottenham and Manchester City:

Napoli apparently want to sign Newcastle's 25-year-old Spanish forward Ayoze Perez. (Northern Echo)

According to his agent, Newcastle are one of the clubs interested in a move for Benfica winger Rafa Silva. (The Chronicle)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly ready to sell Anthony Martial, due to the French forwards ‘bad attitude’ in training. (The Sun)

Liverpool have reportedly joined Chelsea and Arsenal in the race to land Ajax's £35 million-rated Brazilian forward David Neres. (The Mirror)

Arsenal's French forward Alexandre Lacazette has been linked to a move with Catalan giants Barcelona for £70 million. (The Guardian)

Brighton reportedly want to sign Chelsea's teenage full-back Reece James - the 19-year-old has been on loan at Wigan this season. (Argus)

Manchester City are closing in on a deal to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, with the clubs discussing a fee of between £50 million and £60 million for the 24-year-old Portugal international. (Sky Sports)

Carlo Ancelotti has opened the door for a Napoli move for England international full back Kieran Trippier after a disappointing campaign for Tottenham. (The Mirror)