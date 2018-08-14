Premier League rumours: Newcastle £18m man bid 'failed' | FIVE clubs want Liverpool star | Manchester United, Chelsea latest

Newcastle United and their Premier League rivals continue to be linked with transfer moves as the European transfer market remains open.

And reports today suggest that Newcastle United missed out on an £18m deadline day swoop, while a Liverpool man is in high-demand.

Newcastle 'failed' to land a late deal, according to reports

Elsewhere, there are updates from a host of other Premier League clubs as they battle to keep hold of their prize assets.

Here's the rumours doing the rounds today:

Newcastle United 'failed' in a last ditch move for Lille midfielder Thiago Maia, according to reports in France. It has been claimed that Rafa Benitez was keen on taking the midfielder on a loan deal, but that his current club were asking for £18m (La Voix du Nord)

Christian Eriksen is drawing attention from PSG, with the French side preparing to offer £100m for the Tottenham man (Express)

Liverpool midfielder Sheyi Ojo is attracting interest from FIVE Championship clubs, with Middlesbrough, Leeds, Aston Villa, West Brom and Nottingham Forest all keen on a loan deal (Mirror)

Schalke are interested in a loan deal for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, but the England international wants to stay and fight for his place (Various)

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian is keen to leave Old Trafford, with Juventus, Napoli and Inter Milan all keen on signing the full-back (Manchester Evening News)

Wilfried Zaha has revealed that he is 'speaking' to Crystal Palace regarding a new contract (Mail)

Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli may look to leave the club after being omitted from their Premier League opener (Mail)